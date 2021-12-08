BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 41,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

