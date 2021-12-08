BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 26,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

