BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 68,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.64% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.