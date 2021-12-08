BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 61,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,079. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.