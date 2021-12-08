BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 63,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

