BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 363,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

