BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years.
Shares of MVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 363,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.