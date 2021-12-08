BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 666,671 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

