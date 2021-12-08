Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.