BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MCA stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.