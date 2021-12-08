BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 92,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $15.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

