BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 92,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $15.60.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.