BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,321. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

