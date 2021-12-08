BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MPA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
