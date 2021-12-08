BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MPA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

