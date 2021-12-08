BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

MQT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 68,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

