BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 134,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,529. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.