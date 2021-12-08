BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BNY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.