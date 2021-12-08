Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

