BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.27

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.2717 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $15.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. 159,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

