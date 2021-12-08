BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BST opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

