BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
BST opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
