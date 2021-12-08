BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $960.97

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 960.97 ($12.74) and traded as low as GBX 942.80 ($12.50). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.60), with a volume of 227,411 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 960.97. The company has a market cap of £962.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Angela Lane purchased 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,791.36 ($6,353.75).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.