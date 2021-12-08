BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,734. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

