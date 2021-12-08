Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.95. 35,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,216,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

