BLOC.MONEY Reaches Market Cap of $73,502.56 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $73,502.56 and approximately $27.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

