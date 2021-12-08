Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $167,327.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00221020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

