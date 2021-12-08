Blockzero Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $206,465.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00218804 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.