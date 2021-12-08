Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

BE opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 3.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

