Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.