Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.