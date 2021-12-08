Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 2,289,263 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

OWL traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

