Blue Protocol Market Cap Hits $313,985.78 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 79.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $313,985.78 and $14.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 79.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.