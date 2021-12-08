BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.86

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 135920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504 over the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlueLinx by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.