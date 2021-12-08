BMO Capital Markets Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $21.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 48,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

