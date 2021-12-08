Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.83. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 6,616,923 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.17.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 0.81.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.