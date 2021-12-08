Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $117,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,245.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,397.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

