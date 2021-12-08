Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 302.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $59.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,304.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,491. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 245.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,305.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.