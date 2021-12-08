Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $41.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2,286.20. 9,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 250.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

