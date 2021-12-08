Boosted Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,301.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00007538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $228,085.55 and approximately $17,301.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

