Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

