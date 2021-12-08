Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
