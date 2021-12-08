Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of EPAY opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

