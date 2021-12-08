Bottos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,453.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $676,668.84 and approximately $51,453.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00223825 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

