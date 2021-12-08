BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.70). Approximately 656,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,219,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.51).

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.80) target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 0.54.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

