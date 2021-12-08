Brad S. Elliott Sells 8,296 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQBK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,696. The stock has a market cap of $551.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.