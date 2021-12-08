Bradford Gay Sells 11,631 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,547. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Well by 234.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 14.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

