Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Nick Stone Purchases 10,000 Shares

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) insider Nick Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,378.20).

Shares of BMS stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 62,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The company has a market cap of £70.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Braemar Shipping Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.03.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.