Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -3,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 1,394,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

