Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €79.06 ($88.83) and last traded at €78.74 ($88.47). 603,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €76.20 ($85.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.45.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

