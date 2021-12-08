Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

