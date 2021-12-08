Bridge Mutual Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $25.27 million and $453,677.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

