Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

