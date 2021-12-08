Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 4.1%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 51,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,151,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

BHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

