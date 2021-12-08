Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 11,264,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,128. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

